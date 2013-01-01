WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) last week participated in a discussion at the White House today as part of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

“I was pleased to join my friend Chris Christie and my colleagues today at the White House to discuss bipartisan solutions to end the opioid epidemic,” Senator Manchin said. “The President’s commission to combat substance abuse demonstrates our shared commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic but we must do more. We had a very productive conversation today and discussed legislation that I’ve authored to fix some of the epidemic’s problems like substance abuse treatment funding, finding jobs after rehab and doctor shopping. Last year alone 700 West Virginians died from an opioid overdose and we cannot allow this to go on. I am committed to working with Governor Christie and the commission to end this crisis once and for all.”

During the 115th Congress, Senator Manchin has advocated for the following legislation:





LifeBOAT Act (S. 523): This bill would establish a funding stream to fund efforts to provide and expand access to substance abuse treatment through the existing Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant. To pay for this treatment, this bill would establish a 1 cent fee on each milligram of opioid in a pain pill. The bill includes a rebate for cancer related pain and hospice patients and an exemption for opioids used as part of medically assisted treatment.

Jessie’s Law (S. 581): Introduced in honor of Jessica Grubb to save lives by ensuring that when individuals and their families are open about a person’s past addiction, physicians will have access to the information that they need to provide medically appropriate care. The bill would establish standards for hospitals and physicians for the display of a past history of opioid addiction within a patient’s medical record.

The Clean Start Act (S. 511): This bill will allow people with a federal felony or misdemeanor conviction for a past nonviolent crime committed as a result of drug addiction an opportunity to have their criminal record sealed after undergoing comprehensive addiction treatment and demonstrating a commitment to their recovery. Since many employers are unlikely to consider a job applicant with a criminal record, the impact of a past conviction weighs upon these former addicts long after they have served their time. This bill will give people who wish to reform their lives a clean start.

Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (S. 778): Senator Manchin joined Senator Klobuchar in introducing this bill to require the use of Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMP) in all states that receive certain federal funding to combat opioid abuse and also requires states to make their PDMP data available to other states. PDMPs are electronic databases used to track the prescribing and dispensing of prescription drugs to patients.