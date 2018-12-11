WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on December 11, 2018 that he will be the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Senator Manchin has been a member of the committee since being elected to the Senate in 2010. His status as the number 2 senator on the committee will be effective when Congress convenes in early January. Republicans slightly increased their Senate majority in the November 6 general election. That ensures committee majorities and chairmanships for the GOP until the end of 2020 at least. Manchin was comfortably reelected to a fresh six-year term last month.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve West Virginians in this new role as the lead Democrat on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources,” Senator Manchin said. “This Committee has a long history of bipartisanship that has helped propel our nation’s energy technology forward. West Virginia is a leading energy producer and major contributor to advanced energy technologies, and I intend to ensure this progress is continued. The problems facing our country are serious, and I am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find common sense solutions for long-term comprehensive energy policy that incorporates an all-of-the-above strategy and ensures our state and our nation are leaders in the energy future.”

A statement from the former governor's office noted that the Energy & Natural Resources Committee also holds jurisdiction over many issues pertaining to the nation’s public lands and territories. "As a proud West Virginian, Senator Manchin looks forward to continuing his work to preserve West Virginia’s wild and wonderful outdoor heritage," the statement said.