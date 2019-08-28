By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two of Lincoln County's voices on Capitol Hill took different stances in reacting to President Donald Trump's recent sudden decision regarding Turkish military operations.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was among the signatories to a letter urging the 45th president to reconsider his decision. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV3), however, was among 60 Republicans bucking her own party's majority, who voted against a motion "opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria."

The motion easily cleared the House of Representatives, 354 votes to 60. All 60 votes against were Republican, among them some of the president's most loyal supports including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL1), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC11), Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX1), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH4), and Miller. However, the 354 votes in favor of the motion included not only all the chamber's Democrats, but also the top Republican leadership, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA23), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA1), and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Joining Manchin in signing the letter to the president were Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Angus King (I-ME) and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), all members of the Senate Armed Services Committee. They urged President Trump to reconsider the strategy to "abandon Kurdish allies and allow Turkey to invade northeastern Syria." The letter read as follows:

Dear President Trump,

We write to you as bipartisan members of the Senate Armed Services Committee to implore you to reconsider the current strategy in regards to the Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria. We are confident that a structured and deliberate strategy to support our Kurdish partners while reassuring Turkey of our commitment to regional peace will earn broad support across Congress, the National Security community and the American people.

As we have seen in recent days, even small shifts in force posture in Syria have allowed Turkey to begin a ground invasion, shelling, and bombing of Kurdish-held territory. Five years of fighting alongside the Kurds have demonstrated to us their skill and resolve, but without an American presence, even these fierce warriors stand little chance against the modern and sophisticated Turkish forces. In fact, in the face of our announced withdrawal they have already been forced to align themselves with the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian partners in order to survive.

Furthermore, we have serious concerns about the state of the numerous prisons and camps that currently detain ISIS fighters and their families. We believe that trusting Turkey with such an essential responsibility with no oversight from the international community carries an unacceptable risk. The Kurds have demonstrated their capability in this task, and by allowing them to be attacked, we are accepting their diminished ability to provide security and protection to the region.

We are aware that one of your goals is to reduce US involvement in long term wars in the Middle East, and many of us are supportive of those efforts. However, leaving so abruptly without protection for those partners who have been with us in the fight against ISIS is not only perilous for them, but also dangerous for us and our national security. This decision will potentially degrade future relationships with allies and partners around the world, who may question our long-term commitment and resolve.

We come to you in the sincerest bipartisan fashion because of our grave concerns about our national security and foreign policy. We hope that you will urge Turkey to end their offensive and find a way to a peaceful resolution while supporting our Kurdish partners to ensure regional stability.

However, Miller was a no vote on the resolution in the House on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The resolution stated that Congress,

•Opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria;

•Calls on Turkish President Erdogan to immediately cease unilateral military action in Northeast Syria and to respect existing agreements relating to Syria;

•Calls on the United States to continue supporting Syrian Kurdish communities through humanitarian support, including to those displaced or otherwise affected by ongoing violence in Syria;

•Calls on the United States to work to ensure that the Turkish military acts with restraint and respects existing agreements relating to Syria; and

•Calls on the White House to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.

Senator Manchin is West Virginia's senior senator in Washington D.C., representing all 55 counties. Congresswoman Miller represents Lincoln County as part of the Third Congressional District. She previously represented Lincoln County Precincts 14 and 16 in her capacity as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.