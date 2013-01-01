WASHINGTON, D.C. – As a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded and voted for the $1.6 billion in the FY19 Homeland Security Appropriations Bill for a border wall and is calling for Congress to pass additional border security measures to strengthen the border. Senator Manchin believes that in addition to the border wall, we need more border patrol agents, drones, towers, ground sensors, thermal imaging, and Blackhawk helicopters at the border to ensure there is complete surveillance and security.

“I applaud the passage of $1.6 billion out of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee today. As a member of this subcommittee, I voted to pass funding for the border wall because we have to secure our borders. I also believe we need additional border security measures to properly strengthen our border and protect our country. In 2013, I voted for a bill that included these additional measures. We need more border patrol agents, drones, towers, ground sensors, thermal imaging, and Blackhawk helicopters at the border to ensure there is complete surveillance. We must secure our border and make sure that dangerous criminals cannot enter this country and that people coming into our country are doing so legally,” Senator Manchin said.

In a news release, his office noted that in 2013, Senator Manchin voted for the Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act, which would have required 700 miles of fencing and an additional 20,000 border patrol agents along the Southern Border. It also would have required the use of technology such as towers, ground sensors, thermal imaging, drones, and Blackhawk helicopters, to be installed at the borders to ensure there is complete surveillance and security.