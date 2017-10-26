WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) last week applauded the President’s decision to extend the opioid public health emergency declaration. This extension comes after Senator Manchin and 10 other Senators sent a letter to President Trump earlier this month urging him to renew the opioid public health emergency declaration because there is still more work to be done since its original declaration in October.

“When President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency, I was hopeful that federal agencies would mobilize to immediately combat the epidemic in West Virginia and around the country.” Senator Manchin said. “Unfortunately, the last three months there has not been additional funding for this effort. It’s why two weeks ago I urged President Trump to extend the declaration and put real funding behind these emergency powers. I believe this extension is a good step, but we must put funding behind these programs in order to combat the opioid epidemic effectively.”

West Virginia's senior U.S. senator's office noted, that on October 26, 2017, President Trump declared a public health emergency with the goal of mobilizing federal resources and strengthening the federal response to the opioid epidemic. This emergency declaration was going to expire on January 23, 2018. Senator Manchin and his colleagues urged President Trump to immediately renew the opioid public health emergency declaration and to work with Congress to push for substantial funding to address the opioid crisis as part of the upcoming budget deal and omnibus negotiations.