WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the final passage of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, which includes a provision that Senator Manchin pushed for that will ensure that West Virginia receives its fair share of federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic. Originally, much of the funding that states received to fight the opioid epidemic was based heavily on the number of overdose deaths rather than the rate of overdose deaths. Unfortunately, this disproportionally hurt states like West Virginia, which has a small population but has the highest need. Senator Manchin fought during the Appropriations process and conference committee to ensure that states that have been hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic receive more funding.

“I applaud my House and Senate colleagues for working together to pass this important legislation that will help our country and West Virginia better fight and end the opioid epidemic. This legislation will have a real impact on millions of people’s lives and is a shining example of what we can achieve when we work together in regular order.

“West Virginia has the highest overdose rate per capita of any state in our nation and the impacts of this epidemic can be felt in every family, every community and every corner of our state. That’s why I made sure that this bill included a set aside for states like West Virginia where mortality rates are through the roof. This language more than tripled the amount of funding coming to our state for this coming year, and I will continue to fight to ensure West Virginia is getting our fair share of funding to fight this epidemic,” Senator Manchin said.