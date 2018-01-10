CHARLESTON - A Make It Legal Rally is being held today, January 10, 2018, in support of expanded legalization of industrial, medical, and recreational marijuana in West Virginia. According to a news release, the purpose of this event is to create awareness for the impact marijuana can have on our State, empower the participation of citizens in the legislative process, and to meet your elected representatives.

Organizer Steve Short scheduled the rally for the first day of the 2018 WV Legislative Session in order to as he says, “Let's show them we are not going anywhere and we want legal marijuana in West Virginia”. Mr. Short was motivated to advocate for legalization due to his own battles with opioid addiction caused by medicine prescribed to him by his physicians. “Marijuana was the only way to break the cycle” states Steve.

The rally will be held on the Capitol Steps on the Kanawha Boulevard side of the Capitol Complex starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m. The event was set to include expert speakers and legislators: State Senator Richard Ojeda, Delegate Mike Pushkin, former Delegate Mike Manypenny, hemp cultivator Don Smith, and others. Ojeda represents Lincoln County in the State Senate.

Following the official event, those interested are being urged to lobby their representatives. "To be effective, participants must be professional and respectful of our public servants. It is time to begin utilizing creative strategies like the legalization of marijuana to reverse the agriculture, financial, and economic collapse of our State. It is the organizers' hope that the legislature and the Justice administration can find solutions for the benefit of all West Virginians and our future generations," the news release from Marijuana & WV stated.