HUNTINGTON - Marshall University’s opera program, Opera at Marshall, will present the children’s opera “Little Red Riding Hood” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Smith Recital Hall.

Free and open to the public, the opera is appropriate for children ages four and older and lasts about 45 minutes.

“This Children's Opera not only has classical artistic elements but also fun and tuneful melodies and texts for the audience of all ages,” said Dr. Alexander Lee, assistant professor of voice at Marshall and director of the opera. “ ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ will make you and your children appreciate and love this synthesis of music, stage and drama.”

The event is sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.