HUNTINGTON - Marshall University has announced the appointment of three new police officers, bringing the Marshall University Police Department (MUPD) force closer to its authorized strength of 32 officers, an initiative directed by university President Jerome A. Gilbert, approved by the university’s board of governors and predicated on the school’s past growth and future expansion.

MUPD Chief Jim Terry says the new full-time officers started with the force earlier this month. They are:

· Avery Meadows, a graduate of Mountwest Community and Technical College with a degree in criminal justice;

· Jordan Spears, a Marshall University student and the force’s second female officer; and

· Matt Thompson, a certified law enforcement officer who previously worked for the Ceredo Police Department and is a graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy.

It is anticipated that both Meadows and Spears will attend training at the police academy in the fall. All three new officers participated in the department’s required orientation earlier this summer.

“I’m very excited about the addition of new officers and look forward to working with them,” Terry said. “We are authorized to add seven more officer positions and will soon be actively recruiting interested candidates.”

In addition to the three new officers, Terry says three new civilian dispatchers also were hired. They are LeAnn Burley, Macy Chapa and Hallie Evans.