HUNTINGTON – A Michigan man pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart on November 5, 2019. Abdullah Myles, 25, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

“Another day and another Michigan drug dealer will soon be going to prison for peddling heroin in Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My office has taken a tough, tough stance against these drug thugs. Sentences have more than doubled and we will continue with a sense of urgency until these poison peddlers figure it out. Drug dealers and poison peddlers are no longer welcome here.”

On February 7, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence Myles was living in at 825 21st Street in Huntington. Officers recovered 13 grams of heroin from the room Myles was living in.

Myles faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on February 3, 2020.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.