WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Miller (WV-3) announced, last week, a grant of $678,344 from the Economic Development Administration to the Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. This award will help expand the Hatfield McCoy Trail System 185 miles into Lincoln, McDowell, and Wyoming Counties.

Congresswoman Miller said, “This is terrific news for our community! This investment will create jobs, further economic development, and increase tourism. I am excited to see all that the expansion of the Hatfield McCoy Trail does to boost the Third Congressional District.”

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk added, “This grant will allow for the expansion of the Hatfield McCoy Trail system and bring new jobs to Lincoln, McDowell and Wyoming counties. The expansion of tourism in these counties will continue to diversify their economies and grow the trail system.”

This grant will create 75 new jobs and leverage $5 million in private investment into Southern West Virginia.