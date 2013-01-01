CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced a reduction of 33 vehicles from its fleet. This cost-saving measure aligns with Governor Jim Justice’s recommendations for state agencies to trim spending as part of the long-term solution to West Virginia’s budget shortfall.

“Governor Jim Justice has made it clear that, in order to save our state, every dollar of state spending must be examined,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This fleet reduction is just one strategy to stretch state dollars without compromising the many critical services DHHR provides to residents on a daily basis.”

DHHR will be eliminating 33 vehicles, representing 12 percent of the Department’s current number of pool vehicles and 9.7 percent of its overall fleet. Annual savings are estimated at more than $73,000.