CHARLESTON –�~ alachian Power customers now have access to a new, interactive map that provides real-time information about power outages.

Appalachian’s new outage mapping tool makes it easier for customers to search for or report a power outage on its website (AppalachianPower.com/outagemap). Information about power outages is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without the need for customers to log into their accounts.

“Although we work hard to keep the lights on, we understand that when a power outage does happen our customers want to know what is happening and be able to make plans. Our new, interactive map provides a quick and easy way for customers to get information while we’re working to restore power,” said Phil Wright, vice president of distribution operations for Appalachian Power.

Every 15 minutes, the new Appalachian Power map refreshes to provide up-to-date outage information including:

· The date and time the outage was first reported;

· The estimated time when service will be restored;

· The number of customers without service due to a specific incident;

· The cause of the outage when available;

· The total number of customers currently without service.

Built on a Google Maps platform, the mobile-friendly map allows customers to zoom in to see power outages by street or neighborhood. Outages also are searchable by street, city, zip code or county. Customers can customize the map with street or satellite views and save as a bookmark.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 223,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 31,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S.