CHARLESTON - A recent report released at the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) national conference in Washington, D.C., highlighted West Virginia’s success in launching the nation’s first mobile voting pilot for military and overseas voters.

In last November’s General Election, 144 registered West Virginia voters from 21 counties cast a ballot from 31 different countries. This was the result of Secretary Warner’s interest in solving the specific problem of breaking down barriers that have long prevented uniformed services members from having the same or similar ease of access and secure opportunities to participate in our elections.

During his nearly three decades of service to the United States Army and the U.S. Department of Justice, Secretary Warner experienced first-hand the difficulties of voting overseas.

“While deployed in both 2012 and 2014, I could not cast a ballot due to the lack of reliable mail service and alternative transmission methods. When I took office in 2017, I worked closely with my staff to find a solution to this problem and make it easier for our military personnel serving overseas to vote,” Secretary Warner said. “The result was a partnership that led to a unique opportunity for West Virginia to pilot technology that allows uniformed services members and overseas U.S. citizens to vote using their personal mobile device.”

According to a 2018 report published by the Federal Voting Assistance Program, the estimated voting participation rate in the 2016 Presidential General Election for U.S. citizens living overseas was a mere 6.9 percent, compared to the 72 percent for voting age citizens physically residing in the U.S.

To verify who’s receiving and casting a ballot, the application utilizes two types of biometric identity verification (i.e. facial recognition liveness software and thumb/palm print) and blockchain technology to verify the user’s identity at each stage of the process. To ensure a responsible and very controlled pilot, the application was first offered to voters during the May 2018 Primary in two West Virginia counties, from which 13 ballots were cast.

The success of the May Primary encouraged Secretary Warner to expand the project into the November General Election by offering the technology to all 55 counties, of which 24 signed up.

“I am very pleased with the results of both pilots,” Secretary Warner said. “My goal was to make voting easier for those serving overseas without sacrificing security—I believe this technology moved West Virginia closer towards that goal. I’m looking forward to planning for the 2020 election cycle, and if all goes as planned, offering this same or similar type of technology to our uniformed services members and overseas voters once again.”