HUNTINGTON - The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded nearly $400,000 to the departments of Chemistry, Geology, Engineering, Physics, Biological Sciences, and Forensic Science at Marshall University to purchase a Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM).

The grant was awarded through the NSF’s Major Research Instrumentation Program, established to help faculty members who need expensive research instrumentation acquire the equipment at little cost to their universities. Scanning electron microscopes allow scientists to look at surfaces and observe molecular structures at the nanometer scale.

Faculty at West Virginia State University (WVSU) and the University of Charleston (UC), as well as scientists at Alcon Laboratories and the SOGEFI Group, also participated in the grant. The team of 11 faculty members was led by Marshall Assistant Professor Dr. Rosalynn Quiñones (Chemistry) and Marshall Associate Professor Dr. Aley El-Shazly (Geology).

The microscope will make significant contributions to participating faculty members’ research programs while also being used extensively in the teaching laboratories in geology, chemistry, physics, engineering, biological sciences, and forensic science at Marshall University and chemistry at WVSU and UC.

“The research that will be enabled by the [SEM] is meritorious and spans nanoscience, geology, materials engineering, biology, and petrology,” the NSF noted. The foundation also stated, “The panel noted a strong commitment to education in the proposed outreach activities in research and training.”

“It is clear that the NSF review panel recognized the multiple benefits that will be provided by the acquisition of this instrument at Marshall,” said Dr. Charles Somerville, dean of Marshall’s College of Science. “We have a 20-plus year record of maintaining a SEM facility for teaching, research, outreach and economic development. This review panel saw our students, faculty, and community as a good investment.”

Although primarily intended as a research instrument, instructors will use the new SEM in teaching laboratories that will have a direct impact on at least 150 students annually. According to Dr. Michael Castellani, director of the Marshall’s Division of Physical Sciences, “The opportunity for so many undergraduate students across such a wide array of disciplines to use an instrument such as this in labs is unusual. Some of these students will start using the SEM in their sophomore years both in classes and research. The use of sophisticated instrumentation in teaching is one of the main tools for drawing students into research and hence improving their overall STEM education.”