CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is making it easier than ever before to access information, services and resources with the launch of its new and improved website at https://sos.wv.gov.

The new website supports some of the Secretary of State’s top goals, which include streamlining bureaucracy, enhancing business and continuously improving customer service. The new, easy-to-navigate website has a fresh new look and was designed over the last 14 months to enable visitors to quickly access information. Most visitors can access the information they’re looking for within three clicks of landing on the site.

“We are excited to offer citizens, taxpayers, registered voters, entrepreneurs and the state’s 103,000 businesses this user-friendly website. It is easy to use and takes transparency in state government to a whole new level,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner.