By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - The Lincoln County High School campus has a new tenant residing in its mobile home. The structure, on the campus since the high school opened in 2006, has long been occupied by a law enforcement officer. However, it had been vacant for a period until recently.

The Lincoln County Board of Education approved a new agreement with a West Virginia state trooper, recently. The agreement was finalized by the board at the December 6, 2016 regular session in Hamlin, on a unanimous (5-0) vote, and is between the school board and Trooper Patrick Robinette. The trooper’s residency at the mobile home ensures a security presence on the campus is continued into the facility’s second decade.

According the agreement, the board, which owns the mobile home, is “desirous of allowing a law enforcement officer to reside on the property.” The officer,

-Agrees to live there.

-Must be employed in law enforcement and authorized to carry a firearm and make arrests.

-Must vacate within 30 days if he is no longer fully employed as an officer.

-Must maintain the property and mobile home, including the grass, weed eating, trash removal, and other general upkeep.

-Is responsible for the payment of utilities.

-Can only use the home as a single family dwelling.

-Is prohibited from displaying political signs, ads, or slogans on the home or the property.

The agreement became effective on November 28, 2016.