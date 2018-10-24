By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - Lincoln County High School hosted Red Ribbon Week, recently, the annual five-day reminder about drugs, addiction, combatting abuse, and overcoming dependency. Students heard from guest speakers on an array of topics. In addition, participants in Recovery Point programs spoke to classes about their own struggles and how they are overcoming the challenges they have to faced. Wednesday, October 24, 2018, saw the senior class addressed by Dr. Richard D. Eagleton, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, Physiology and Toxicology Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Marshall University. Dr. Eagelton fielded questions from the students. He also spoke to the class about the effects of various drugs on the brain. The Panthers heard about the importance of clean drug screens in their futures. When asked by Dr. Eagleton how many knew someone who had overdosed or died because of drugs, around half the hands went up. Dr. Eagleton’s address also covered the stigma of addiction and how certain language can be very negative for substance abusers. The Panthers were urged to avoid stigmatizing those struggling with abuse and addiction.