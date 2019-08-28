HUNTINGTON - A Huntington man was sentenced to federal prison for a gun crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart on Monday, November 25, 2019. Zachary Whitmore, 28, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Whitmore previously admitted that on November 1, 2018, a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police assisted the West Virginia Division of Corrections Probation and Parole with locating a parolee. Whitmore was found walking on a street in Huntington. Officers found a 22 Magnum American Arms Revolver in his pocket. Whitmore was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2015 felony conviction in Cabell County, West Virginia.

The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Division of Corrections Probation and Parole conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.