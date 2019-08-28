MORGANTOWN - For the past 20 years, West Virginia has experienced a renaissance and growth of community foundations who are critical partners with businesses, nonprofits, citizens, and local government to create permanent funds to support the present and future needs of West Virginia’s communities.

The Philanthropy Leaders Luncheon keynote speaker was Jen Giovannitti, president & trustee of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. Giovannitti spoke about the Benedum Foundation’s past, 75th Anniversary, and vision for the foundation’s future work. She advocated for building partnerships among foundations and corporations to address some of West Virginia’s greatest opportunities and challenges.

Giovannitti noted the Benedum Foundation’s work for 15 years in advancing the growth of community philanthropy was a visionary focus that has paid big dividends for West Virginia’s communities. She emphasized that now it is a momentous time for growing community foundations and encouraging more grant-making foundations to be created in West Virginia.

“The wisdom of the Benedum Foundation, local community foundation leaders, and our neighbors in West Virginia to focus on building local community philanthropy has created a transformation for so many West Virginia communities,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia. “We are so honored and thankful to have Jen Giovannitti with us to celebrate the foundation’s support and showcase community foundation progress in the Build a Fund, Build a Community Report.”

The report highlights the 20 years of growth of the community foundations, new local grant dollars, and the major role grantmaking foundations play as partners in creating a stronger future for West Virginia. Ms. Giovannitti, along with Nikki Bowman Mills, owner and publish of WV Living, and the leaders of ten community foundations, joined in unveiling the report.

West Virginia is in the midst of historic moment of generational wealth transferring to younger generations. Community Foundations are local partners and resources who work with all parts of our communities so that local West Virginians can create permanent funds for present and future needs of their communities.

The Build a Fund, Build a Community Report highlights the outstanding work underway that local citizens are making possible in working with their community foundation for each community’s future. Local citizens and community foundations are improving economic development, workforce, youth and family recreation, education, and so much more.

This report was made possible through the generous support of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates, Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, Tucker Community Foundation, Beckley Area Foundation, Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Hinton Area Foundation, and Your Community Foundation. For more information, visit www.philanthropywv.org or call 304.517.1450.

— Philanthropy WV is the statewide leadership organization serving grantmaking foundations, corporate giving, and individual philanthropists.

Philanthropy WV is committed to its mission of Strengthening.