WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted a roundtable discussion with leaders from West Virginia’s clergy in Beckley, July 9, 2018, to discuss the lawsuit threatening West Virginians’ pre-existing conditions protections. In a news release, Manchin's officer said the Attorney General of West Virginia is suing to allow insurance companies to once again deny coverage to West Virginians with pre-existing conditions. This is the second roundtable discussion Senator Manchin has hosted to discuss the importance of protecting people with pre-existing conditions with Clergy in West Virginia. After the first roundtable, Clergy from around the state have reached out to discuss this important issue.

“Today, I hosted a roundtable discussion with clergy members in Beckley about how our religious values translate into protecting West Virginian’s healthcare. We discussed the lawsuit that the Attorney General of West Virginia joined that would allow insurance companies to once again deny coverage to West Virginians with pre-existing conditions. With nearly 800,000 West Virginians with pre-existing conditions, including 90,600 children, this impacts every family in West Virginia. West Virginians with cancer, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, women who are pregnant, and many other illnesses and conditions, will be directly affected. We cannot go back to a time when insurance companies played God and allow them to decide who will be insured and who will not. For a lot of West Virginians with pre-existing conditions, insurance coverage is the difference between life and death, and I will do everything I can to protect them,” Senator Manchin said.

Reverend Jack Lipphardt, Director WV United Disaster Recovery said, “I’m very grateful to Senator Manchin for hosting this event today for folks to have a conversation about the very serious matter of healthcare, the way it’s provided in this country, the definite need to protect pre-existing conditions and the general cost of healthcare. Almost every member of my family has a pre-existing condition. It would press many of them into poverty if pre-existing conditions protections got eliminated.”

Rabbi Victor Urecki, Congregation B'nai Jacob Synagogue said, “I appreciate the Senator for taking the time to work with the faith community to discuss this very important issue of the Affordable Care Act and, more importantly, pre-existing conditions protections and how stripping that would affect the lives of not only West Virginians but everyone. What the Senator is trying to do, and it’s something that faith leaders need to, is to make people aware of the problems that will arise if the Affordable Care Act is completely stripped of pre-existing conditions protections. We as faith leaders need to step up and make sure that we all speak in one voice. We have an obligation and responsibility to help our fellow human beings. There are people struggling with health issues and it’s critical for us emphasize that we take care of each other.”

Last month, Senator Manchin asked West Virginians to share their stories about the importance of protecting access for those with pre-existing conditions by emailing them to healthcare@manchin.senate.gov. Senator Manchin will read these stories on the Senate Floor.