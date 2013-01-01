







CHARLESTON - Appalachian Power has announced its proposed line route for the Lincoln – Logan Power Improvements project. The route was determined by incorporating public input gathered from landowners and community members at two open houses in August.

“We appreciate all of the information we received to help determine the proposed line route,” said Phil Moye, corporate communications manager for Appalachian Power. “The high level of community engagement during our public outreach efforts is important to us and helped us balance the need for these projects with minimizing impacts to the local community.”

The Lincoln – Logan Power Improvements project is a $90 million investment in the regional transmission grid to improve electric reliability for customers. The project will also provide an additional source of power while reducing the likelihood of extended outages in Lincoln and Logan counties.

The project includes:

• Building approximately 24 miles of new 138 kilovolt transmission line.

• Constructing two new substations

• Retiring the Sheridan Substation

• Retiring 17 miles of 69 kV transmission line once new construction is complete.

O.R. Colan, Appalachian Power’s right-of-way vendor, will start contacting landowners along the line route about upcoming activities. Construction is expected to start in fall 2018 and be complete by the end of 2020. Additional information about this project, including an interactive map showing the proposed line route, can be found at www.appalachianPower.com/lincolnLogan.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 224,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP supplies 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy to customers.