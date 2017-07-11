CHARLESTON - In a response to a public records request by the entity launched by President Donald Trump in the wake of his November 2008 election victory, the West Virginia secretary of state has said only “publicly available information” will be provided. Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity contacted secretaries of state nationwide seeking a wealth of data regarding voters. In a response last week, the Office of the West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner indicated to the commission that any request for information “will only be granted to publicly available information.” The office said Tuesday, July 11, 2017, that they are directed by state code as to what voter data can and cannot be publicly disclosed. There had been some criticism of the voter information being sought by the commission, which included the last four digits of voter’s social security numbers.

“Protection of West Virginia elections data records is of paramount importance to eliminate improper distribution of West Virginians’ private information. State Code is very clear on the procedures and information that is to be retained as private and what is public,” Elections Director Donald Kersey said.

Kersey continued, “A request for voter registration information will be considered by submitting the required documentation and the fees associated with the list. We will not release personal information to the Presidential Commission, even upon request."

In a news release, Warner’s office noted that on Monday, July 3, 2017, the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent the Office of the Secretary of State a public records request for West Virginia voter information which includes more data than what is routinely released as a “public record."

The news release added that WV State Code 3-2-30 allows anyone to request certain voter information, but they must first fill out a registration form and pay an administrative fee. This information may include name, address, party affiliation, status and registration date. Information prohibited from disclosure includes Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, phone numbers, and email addresses.

“After consultation with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, on Tuesday the Office of the Secretary of State responded to the public records request with a notification to the commission as to what information will be released upon the completion of the request form. The Commission has also been notified of the cost to purchase the list, which is $1,000 for a statewide file,” the news release ended.

The commission instituted by Trump includes a West Virginia county clerk. The following are the members:

•Vice President Mike Pence, Chair

•Kris Kobach, Secretary of State of Kansas, Vice-Chair

•Connie Lawson, Secretary of State of Indiana

•Bill Gardner, Secretary of State of New Hampshire

•Matthew Dunlap, Secretary of State of Maine

• Ken Blackwell, Former Secretary of State of Ohio

•Christy McCormick, Commissioner, Election Assistance Commission

•David Dunn, Former Arkansas State Representative

•Mark Rhodes, Clerk of Wood County, West Virginia

•Hans von Spakovsky, The Heritage Foundation

•J. Christian Adams, President, Public Interest Legal Foundation

•Alan King, Probate Judge, Jefferson County, Alabama

The panel was to have its first meeting today according to the White House. The first meeting, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, was set to run from 11:00 a.m. until no later than 5:00 p.m. The meeting was to be held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and be open to the public. According to the White House, the meeting was set to include a ceremonial swearing in of commission members, introductions and statements from members, a discussion of the commission's charge and objectives, possible comments or presentations from invited experts, and a discussion of next steps and related matters.