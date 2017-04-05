HAMLIN - Coalfield Development has added the Barbara Apartments to their real estate component. Coalfield plans to renovate and modernize the 24 unit multi-family property located in Hamlin. The announcement came in a news release, Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2017.

"It has been a long time in the making, but we can now say Welcome to the Coalfield Family! You will soon see that Coalfield Development is so much more than just a landlord. Coalfield staff are committed to a holistic approach in assisting residents in being able to reach their personal potential. Each household will soon benefit from activities that we hope will improve their quality of life.” Claudette Karr, Real Estate Coordinator.

According to the news release, the RLJ Management Company will be handling the everyday management of the property. This will include all paperwork and everyday maintenance. The Regional Manager, Christa Smith is available between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Resident Manager, Doyle Ferguson will be living on-site in apartment 5. "This will give us the ability to respond quickly when there is an emergency," the release stated.

Coalfield Development is committed to assisting the Town of Hamlin and the surrounding Lincoln County area with their efforts in economic development.

Wayne County-headquartered Coalfield Development Corporation describes itself as a family of social enterprises working throughout the region as a leader in the building of a new economy during the wake of the coal industry’s rapid decline. “We have created more than 40 on-the-job training positions, more than 200 professional certification opportunities, redeveloped more than 150,000 square feet of dilapidated property, and successfully launched five new businesses in real estate development, construction, wood working, agriculture and artisan trades – industries based on local assets and having real viability in the Appalachian region,” its website states.