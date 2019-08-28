WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 16, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3362, the Small Airport Mothers’ Room Act of 2019, a bipartisan bill introduced by Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV).

The legislation ensures that all small hub airports will provide private mother’s rooms, including nursing and changing stations, in accordance with current FAA requirements on medium and large hub airports, at no additional cost to taxpayers.

“Travelling with infants, while rewarding, can often be stressful on new mothers. This bill helps lessen this anxiety and allows for mothers to have a quiet, private space to care for their young ones and nurse their children in privacy,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Air travel is one of the most common forms of travel in our country, so it is vital that we update our airport infrastructure to fit the needs of American mothers and American families.”

“Congresswoman Miller’s bill is good legislation that will make it easier for families traveling by air throughout the country, and it will ensure that 97 percent of our airports have clean, private facilities suitable for mothers to care for their small children. I commend Congresswoman Miller for introducing this legislation and for her leadership on this issue,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Republican Leader Sam Graves (R-MO).

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 required all large and medium hub airports to construct mothers’ rooms by 2021. H.R. 3362 fills the remaining gap in coverage and similarly requires small hub airports to install mothers’ rooms, extending this coverage to 97% of all travelers