CHARLESTON - Secretary of State Mac Warner is reaching out to media outlets throughout the state to help his office diffuse a rumor that certain voters are not eligible to vote in the upcoming November 6, 2018 General Election.

According to Warner’s Elections Division, several concerned voters have called to report websites and social media posts claiming that Independent and Unaffiliated voters are not permitted to vote in the November General Election. Warner said he wanted to inform voters quickly to stay in front of the issue before the misinformation became a problem.

“Regardless of an individual’s affiliation, if they’re registered to vote, then they are permitted to vote, in the November General Election,” Warner said.

In West Virginia, active party affiliations include Republican, Democrat, Libertarian and Mountain Party.

Those voters who do not want to belong to any party are permitted to register as “Unaffiliated.” Unaffiliated voters are often referred to as “Independent” voters.

If a citizen sees a website or social media post indicating that Unaffiliated voters are not being permitted to vote in the November election, Warner asks that you immediately contact the West Virginia Secretary of State Investigations Hotline at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.

Citizens can check the current status of their voter registration by going to www.GoVoteWV.com. October 16th was the last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming General Election.

If anyone has any questions, please feel free to call the West Virginia Secretary of State Elections Division at (304) 558-6000.