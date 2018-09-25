By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - Roofs, lights, and keys were among the topics covered by Maintenance & Facilities Director Greg Gosnay during a recent update to the Lincoln County Board of Education. The director spoke at the September 25, 2018 regular session of the board in Hamlin. The updates from the director included the following:

•Problems surrounding the installation of lighting at the Lincoln County High School baseball field have been resolved following consultations with AEP. The issue pertained to the concession stand. “We’ve got a fix,” said Gosnay.

•An awning was ordered for the new modular building at Midway Elementary, at a cost of $5,400.

•Roofing work was continuing at West Hamlin Elementary, where stones had been removed. The roof is one of six facilities getting major roofing upgrades thanks to grant funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority with county matching funds. A leak at the Guyan Valley Middle School roof is being repaired. A leak at Hamlin PK-8, in an area of old construction and not part of the recent work, has been fixed by the contractor free of charge. Gosnay paid tribute to all the firms engaged by the board for the roofing projects at the various schools. At Duval, a new roof drain was installed. At Midway Elementary, a 12 by 12 section of roof between an older and newer building has has some leaks. The section wasn’t part of the original roofing project, but looks set to be fixed for less than $5,000.

•Phone upgrades for Guyan Valley Middle School and Ranger Elementary were set to be finalized soon, the latest two schools of a major countywide upgrade project. Hamlin PK-8 and Midway Elementary will conclude the effort.

•A number of principals had voiced concerns about keys being held by large numbers of individuals for access doors to the schools around the county. Gosnay described plans to change all the locks at six of the eight schools (all except the newest facilities at Harts PK-8 and LCHS). The director indicated that his department may get its own key cutting unit. He confirmed to the board that any new keys issued would not be easily copied.

•Two days of work were required to reset fire alarms at Guyan Valley Middle School after a child had pulled one alarm and then another. The child did this, Gosnay said, when a group was at the school playing basketball. Board members asked about the use of the facilities by non-school groups. “Who’s supervising them? Who’s responsible?” asked Board President Steve Priestley.

•A new condensing unit was purchased for HVAC at the LCHS Lady Panthers’ softball field.

•LED lights at LCHS are now mostly in place. Just 13 remain to be completed for the main parking lot. Sidewalk lighting bollards at Harts PK-8 have been installed. In addition, LED flagpole lights at LCHS and Harts PK-8 have been installed.

•Sewer plant installation at Midway Elementary and Duval PK-8 should begin in the near future. The director noted that a preconstruction meeting was set to take place at the central office on Thursday, October 4.

Monitoring and discussion about building settling at Duval PK-8 was continuing. The building remains safe. Soil boring work was planned. As reported previously in The Lincoln Journal, the board has discussed the matter regularly. The settling pertains to the two-story building at the western end of the Home of the Yellow Jackets, and includes classrooms and the cafeteria.