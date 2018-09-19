WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,708,000 in funding, September 19, 2018, to extend the existing Eagle Mountain Road around the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority to provide access to 25 acres of currently inaccessible land on the airfield for future development. It also provides a secondary access route for the West Virginia Air National Guard facility located at the airport’s grounds.

“As the largest airport in the state, Yeager Airport serves an important role in our West Virginia economy. This funding will allow them to access previously inaccessible land. In addition, this funding will allow our West Virginia Air National Guard to make necessary upgrades to their facilities. I’m proud to secure this funding to allow for these important changes,” Senator Manchin said.

"Yeager and our state's other airports offer an essential service to West Virginians," Senator Capito said. "In a global economy, air travel is critical to economic development and individual opportunity. By continuing to make improvements to our airports, we can help spur economic growth and improve the lives of West Virginians who rely on air travel. As a member of the Appropriations and Commerce Committees, I will continue to work with our local communities to advance these critical projects."