WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) last week petitioned to rename the Huntington Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center after Hershel “Woody” Williams. Woody is West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient and from Fairmont, West Virginia.

“Woody has dedicated his life to public service, and he has represented the state of West Virginia with the utmost honor and distinction. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Woody continued in public service at the Veterans Affairs Administration for 35 years. Even today, at the age of 93, Woody travels around the country to advocate for Veterans and their families, to include those who have given the most, Gold Star Families. It is only fitting that a West Virginia VA Medical Center be named to honor the service and sacrifice of Medal of Honor recipient and West Virginia icon, Woody Williams. I want to say to Woody how much I appreciate his friendship, his steadfast loyalty to his fellow Veterans, his selflessness, and his diligence in advocating for Veterans and their families,” Senator Manchin said.

“Woody is a national treasure. From his heroic service in World War II, for which he received the Medal of Honor, to his continued service to other veterans and their families, Woody embodies West Virginia’s patriotic spirit. The renaming of Huntington VA Hospital is just one way we can honor and thank Woody for his dedication and selfless service,” Senator Capito said.