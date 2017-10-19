WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a largely partisan vote, the U.S. Senate last week approved a budget, paving the way for an effort to reform the tax code without the need for a filibuster-proof majority. The 51-49 vote came Thursday, October 19, 2017. Lincoln County's two voices in the chamber split, joining their respective caucuses in the party-line vote. Only Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) split from his GOP colleagues to vote no on the budget.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued a statement following his no vote. “Today I voted against a budget proposal that would cut $472 billion from Medicare and would increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion. I’m embarrassed that this body voted to saddle our children with more debt while slashing funding for a program that is crucially important to West Virginia’s seniors. This budget also paves the way for Senate Republicans to pass tax reform without any bipartisan input with a simple 51-vote majority. In my conversations with President Trump, we have discussed our shared goal of ensuring any tax reform package passes with both Republican and Democratic votes and focuses on providing tax relief for working Americans. The current tax reform proposal is the work of Senator McConnell and does not reflect my conversations with the president. I fear that passage of this budget today will make it difficult to pass bipartisan tax reform in the coming weeks. I urge my Republican colleagues to listen to the president and work with me to pass long-term bipartisan tax reform. In spite of this flawed budget, I remain committed to doing everything in my power to simplify the tax code and give tax cuts to all working people and families in West Virginia," said Manchin.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) welcomed the budget resolution outcome, having joined almost all her GOP colleagues in the affirmative. “Tonight, the Senate passed a reasonable budget resolution, an essential step towards comprehensive tax reform that will grow our nation’s economy, create jobs and put more money in the pockets of middle-class families. Failure to pass this budget resolution would have doomed our efforts to work with President Trump to deliver tax reform for the American people," she said. "A vote against the resolution is a vote to stop pro-growth tax reform in its tracks, and continue the economic stagnation that became the new normal during the Obama administration. I am also glad the Senate voted to adopt my amendment to make sure hard-working middle-class Americans are a top priority as we begin our work on tax reform," Capito added.

The junior senator for West Virginia also looked ahead to the coming process. “Once the Senate and House budget resolutions are reconciled, we will have an opportunity to deliver responsible tax reform legislation that will lead to more jobs and higher wages in West Virginia and across the country. There is still much work to be done to make tax reform a reality for American families and small businesses, but I am very happy to support this step forward, rather than cut off the path to economic prosperity," she said. Earlier, Capito spoke on the Senate floor to encourage her colleagues to pass the budget resolution, "paving the way for a tax overhaul and creating a path to greater prosperity," her office said in the a news release.