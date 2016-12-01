WASHINGTON, D.C. – Both U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted on December 1, 2016 in favor of a 10-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act, which is set to expire on December 31. The legislation, which passed the House last month by an overwhelming majority, passed the Senate on a 99-0 vote and now heads to the president’s desk.

“Iran continues to be a serious threat to the security of the United States and our allies,” said Senator Capito. “These sanctions are an essential tool to prevent nuclear proliferation by the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and it is critical that we keep them in place in order to protect the American people. I urge the president to swiftly sign this bill into law.”

“Iran is the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism, according to the Department of State, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that this regime is not able to increase its ballistic missile capabilities. Allowing the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 to expire would be a concession to Iran, who continues to act aggressively in spite of the Iran Deal,” Senator Manchin said. “This bill maintains sanctions pressure on the Iranian regime through 2026 to curtail Iran’s development of ballistic missiles, which Iran continues to pursue.”

Senator Manchin's office noted that the Iran Sanctions Act, originally called the Iran-Libya Sanctions Act (ILSA), was introduced during a tightening of U.S. sanctions on Iran twenty years ago. The original sanctions curbed the strategic threat from Iran by hindering its ability to modernize its key petroleum sector. The Iran Sanctions Extension Act targets further development of Iran’s ballistic missile program and inhibits their ability to purchase conventional weapons.