WASHINgTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s announcement that it will invest $115.3 million in its Buffalo facility to produce the first American-made transaxles for hybrid cars.

“I am thrilled that Toyota has announced it will invest an additional $115 million in its Buffalo plant. Since Toyota established its plant in Buffalo in 1996, we have shared a close partnership with the company. More than 1,600 West Virginians make their living at this plant and its roots in that community are strong. Toyota has known for more than 30 years that West Virginia is a good place to do business and that West Virginians are the hardest working people in the country. I would like to thank Governor Justice and Commerce Secretary Thrasher on their hard work in seeing this initiative become a reality. I would also like to commend Buffalo and the plant’s employees for fostering and working hard with Toyota to continue their investments in our state.”

The announcement was also welcomed by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “West Virginia has a long and productive relationship with Toyota, and this announcement further solidifies the company’s commitment to investing in our state and our workers. This is great news for West Virginia, and it will help continue to fuel economic growth and provide good-paying jobs for hardworking West Virginians. I’m excited that Toyota is continuing to be a leader in hybrid technology, and I’m thrilled they have chosen West Virginia to be home to this groundbreaking expansion," Capito said.