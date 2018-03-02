By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A Lincoln County Circuit Court hearing was told, recently, that a possible plea agreement is being worked on between the state and a man accused of failing to fulfill his obligation to register as a sex offender. Henry Lee Baker appeared before Chief Circuit Judge Jay Hoke on Friday, March 2, 2018. He had previously been indicted on a single felt count for failing to register as a sex offender, second offense.

Baker is alleged to have failed to register as a sex offense, again, on Thursday, September 1, 2016. According to the single count indictment, Baker knowingly refused to provide accurate information when required to do so, by not reporting to complete his annual update in his birth month. He already had a prior conviction for failing to register, dating from May 28, 2013.

According to the state's sex offender registry, Baker, with a Sweetland address, was convicted in January of 2001 for two counts of third degree sexual assault on a young female. He served around five years and 10 months in a correctional facility.

The indictment from the January grand jury was based on the information of WVSP Trooper D.S. Fry. Assistant County Prosecutor Jackie Stevens is handling the matter for the state and was in court on March 2. Baker was present with his defense counsel, Jeff Bowen, who told Judge Hoke that his client was seeking to have a capital warrant quashed. The state did not a object to the request, with Stevens motioning to quash the capias and Judge Hoke ordering same. The case, 18-F-7, was set for further consideration on Monday, April 1.