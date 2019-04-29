CHARLESTON – Two Boone County women were sentenced on April 29, 2019 for federal drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Megan Rose Mitchell, age 38, was sentenced to 34 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. Mitchell’s sister-in-law, Marlena Sperry, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.

“Sisters-in-law and partners in crime,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Boone County needs new businesses and entrepreneurs, but none like this sister act. Meth is more powerful today than ever before and we’re working overtime to lock up meth dealers whether they are sisters-in-law or sisters in fact.”

Between July of 2016 until August of 2017, Mitchell sold methamphetamine to customers in Boone County, West Virginia. Mitchell and co-defendant, Marlena Sperry, would travel together, usually to Charleston, to meet their source of supply, Avante Jones. Jones sold them various amounts of methamphetamine for resale. Mitchell and Sperry would then return to Boone County and sell what they had purchased from Jones. On occasion, when a customer would arrange a purchase from Mitchell, Sperry would actually distribute the methamphetamine. On other occasions, an uncharged third party actually distributed the methamphetamine for Mitchell.

Mitchell and Sperry also brought other customers to Jones. In exchange for bringing customers, Jones sold the pair methamphetamine at a reduced rate. Mitchell and Sperry communicated with Jones primarily through Facebook Messenger. Investigating agents obtained Facebook Messenger posts of Mitchell, Sperry and Jones. Those posts discuss meetings to conduct drug transactions with themselves as well as for others.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution. The hearings were held before United States District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin.