CHARLESTON - Secretary of State Mac Warner is announcing the official candidate registration dates for a Special Election called by Governor Jim Justice to fill the unexpired term of Justice Menis Ketchum on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Justice Ketchum resigned effective Friday, July 27th.

The Special Election will run concurrently with the regularly scheduled November 6th General Election.

According to Warner, candidates interested in seeking election to Justice Ketchum's unexpired term on the Supreme Court can file with the Secretary of State's Office from August 6th through midnight on August 21st. Justices on the West Virginia Supreme Court are now elected on a non-partisan basis.

Candidates for the position must be at least 30 years old; residents of this state for at least five years prior to election; and admitted to practice law for at least 10 years prior to the election.

Due to provisions of the West Virginia Code of Judicial Conduct, individuals interested in becoming a candidate for Justice Ketchum’s position while also a candidate on a partisan ballot for elected office should consult the Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC) at (304) 558-0169.