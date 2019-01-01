HAMLIN – Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is offering a Welding Certificate Program at our Lincoln County site location beginning with our Spring 2019 semester.

Students who complete the program will earn their certificate after two semesters. Classes will be held in the evening on Monday through Thursday during Southern’s spring and summer 2019 semesters. The program will be offered at Southern’s Lincoln County site, adjoining Lincoln County High School in Hamlin.

Southern will be registering students for the Spring 2019 semester until January 10.

For more information, or for help registering, please contact Brittany Bartram, the Boone/Lincoln campus director, at 304-307-0718, or Brittany.Bartram@southernwv.edu.