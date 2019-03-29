¬≠CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) launched the West Virginia Educator Voice online survey recently to solicit input from teachers, counselors, principals and assistant principals on teaching and learning conditions in their schools. Educators can complete the survey and share their opinions until March 29, 2019.

Educators have been asked to take 15-20 minutes to respond to the anonymous, web-based survey. In the survey, educators will address conditions as they impact and support effective leadership, instructional practices and professional development. Findings from the survey will be shared with counties to guide discussions that inform the development of district professional learning plans for next school year.

‚ÄúThis survey provides us with a unique opportunity to gather information about school climate from those whose perceptions matter most -- practicing educators,‚Äù said WVBE President David Perry. ‚ÄúThe data collected will prove to be invaluable as we make policy decisions about how to best assist educators with their most important job of educating our students.‚Äù

All West Virginia teachers, counselors, principals and assistant principals received an email recently in their K12 email account with a link to take the survey. For educators who have questions or did not receive an email, please contact ed.voice.wvde@k12.wv.us.



