CHARLESTON - Community members launched a strike fund, last week, to benefit school personnel who’ve lost pay due to the West Virginia teacher’s strike. Their focus is currently on Putnam County service personnel who held picket lines and kept schools closed this week.

The strike fund is managed by a committee of West Virginia parents, community members and current/former school employees. During last year’s historic teacher strike, the same group ran a strike fund that went viral internationally, raising over $330,000. It distributed 100% of the funds to over 950 school employees who had applied for assistance.

When last week week’s statewide strike was announced Monday, 54 of 55 West Virginia counties closed their schools in solidarity with teachers. Only Putnam County’s superintendent kept schools open, causing striking personnel to lose pay and risk penalties. But Putnam County workers and teachers stood in solidarity, and, on both days of the strike, not one Putnam County school bus departed.

Bus drivers and school service personnel played a key role in Putnam’s strike, and many earn lower wages than teachers, so they are vulnerable to hardship. The Strike Fund committee hopes to reward these workers for standing firm in the strike against legislation that could drain money from public schools and erode collective bargaining rights.

Brendon Muckian-Bates, who is a Hancock County teacher, steering committee of the West Virginia United teacher’s caucus, and member of the strike fund committee, said, “Our caucus is made up of teachers and school service personnel who live by the old union motto, ‘An Injury to One is an Injury to All.’ Mutual aid amongst our friends and co-workers across the state helped ensure our strike’s victory last year and it helped ensure our victory this year, as well. This fund will strengthen the resolve of education workers both in Putnam County and across West Virginia. When you know your fellow workers have your back, you realize that this is what unionism is supposed to be about - helping each other out when need be.”

Ryan Frankenberry, Executive Director of the WV Working Families Party, is also a member of the strike fund committee. “The WV Working Families Party has been supporting the WV Strike movement since November 2017,” said Frankenberry. “We are thrilled with the back-to-back victories of our teachers and service personnel. WV ignited the nation last year and we are grateful for the support that keeps pushing our state forward.”

Joe White of the WV School Service Personnel Association is another partner in the fundraising effort. “The WVSSPA supports this important volunteer-led effort to help Putnam County school personnel who are losing wages during the strike. It’s been truly inspiring to see the community’s show of support for school workers so far.”

If enough funds are raised, or if the strike starts up again, the Strike Fund may begin supporting teachers and personnel beyond Putnam County who have been striking or losing pay.

All are invited to donate at http://wvstrikesupport.com. School service personnel who have lost pay in Putnam County can also apply for compensation on that website.