CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Tourism Office, in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, has announced the first fall foliage report of the season, highlighting Route 33 as the featured country road trip of the week.

Together, these agencies are continuing the longstanding partnership of bringing residents and visitors weekly fall color updates. This year’s reports will be directly tied to a featured route in West Virginia, outlining a scenic drive that covers peak foliage, accommodations, activities, and must see stops and overlooks along the way.

“I look forward to working with the Division of Forestry again this season to bring one of West Virginia’s most beautiful assets to life for our visitors,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “We hear it all the time, but we want to echo John Denver’s famous line and invite visitors to find their favorite country road and visit Almost Heaven this fall. With so much to see and do, our country roads are just waiting to be explored.”

“Great color is on the horizon this fall,” said Division of Forestry Director Barry Cook. “You should expect to see color throughout the state for the next six weeks or so. We encourage you to monitor our reports each week and travel to see our state’s beautiful fall foliage.”

Fall Foliage Update

Higher elevations, which include those above 3,500 feet in elevation, are currently nearing peak. Tucker, Randolph, and Pendleton counties should offer great viewing opportunities this weekend. Dolly Sods and Canaan Valley are set to peak early, with colors gradually working their way to lower elevations. The Potomac Highlands region is home to softer hardwoods, which tend to change first and show excellent yellow, gold and red colors. Vibrant reds can also be seen where blueberry bushes are turning at Dolly Sods.

Marion and Monongalia counties and lower elevations across the Ohio Valley are showing early signs of red and yellow color. Most of central West Virginia is showing shades of green with just a hint of change, but some color can be seen on Cheat Mountain in Randolph County.

Other areas in the state are just starting to get hints of color, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Featured Country Road: Route 33

Some of the best areas to view fall colors this week are along Route 33. Areas along this route are at 50 percent and should reach peak coloration by this weekend. As such, we invite you to hop in the car for a scenic drive down this country road.

Drive along Route 33 through Canaan Valley and stop at the 30th Annual Leaf Peepers Festival, scheduled Sept. 29-30 in Parsons. From scenic chairlift rides and nature hikes to mountain music and Oktoberfest, it’s a full-on fall frenzy you won’t want to miss. Continue to the charming mountain towns of Davis and Thomas where you will find iconic attractions like Blackwater Falls State Park, Canaan Valley Resort State Park and the Monongahela National Forest, home to Dolly Sods Wilderness.

Local shops, art galleries, restaurants, music venues and breweries will certainly keep visitors occupied between outdoor adventures. Cooper House Bed and Cocktail, The Billy Motel and Mountain Primrose B&B all have their own distinct flair with comfort to match in Thomas, while Canaan Valley Resort and Blackwater Falls State Park feature plenty of comfortable rooms and sprawling grounds with a variety of amenities. More cozy fall accommodations can be found at www.WVtourism.com.

As you travel down Route 33, post and share your favorite road trip photos, moments and memories using #AlmostHeaven.