WASHINGTON, D.C. - Recently, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, questioned Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority about how the success of the Hatfield McCoy trail system could be applicable to the Bureau of Land Management systems across the United States.

“Understanding the challenges you might have had, Jeff, could you explain a little bit about the successes you’ve had with Hatfield McCoy, how it came into fruition, how it took private-public partnerships, where we’re at now and plans to expand it? Do you have the same challenges working with private land owners as the federal lands on BLM? Can you explain the differences and challenges there?” Ranking Member Manchin asked.

“We work with over 90 coal, timber and natural gas companies who provide us access to over 250,000 acres of their private property. These companies primarily hold the property for natural resources extraction. We actually put a public recreation area in amongst this natural resources extraction. For no monetary consideration, they allow us to use the property. We provide policing, indemnity, we are stewards of the property and we manage this activity. This has created a catalyst for economic development in southern West Virginia,” Lusk said.

The hearing also featured witnesses from the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Juneau Economic Development Council Visitor Products Working Group, Idaho Recreation Authority and American Whitewater.