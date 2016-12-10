CHARLESTON - Tributes flowed, over the weekend, following the passing of former Congressman Ken Hechler, who also served as secretary of state in a long career in public service. He was 102 when he passed away, Saturday, December 10 2016.

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin said Hechler was a statesman in the truest sense. “He dedicated his life to public service and to his fellow West Virginians. He loved our state and our people dearly. A true West Virginia treasure, Ken's legacy of service will live on for generations to come. Joanne and I join his many friends in sending our thoughts and prayers to his wife, Carol, and all who loved him," said Tomblin.

Secretary of State Natalie Tennant also commented on Hechler’s passing.“Ken Hechler was a friend and I am deeply saddened by his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carol, and their entire family. His contributions not only to the Secretary of State’s Office, but also to the state of West Virginia will endure for so many years to come. His devotion to the people of this great state and his passion for public service is one I personally strive to duplicate. West Virginia lost a remarkable man,” said Secretary Tennant.

“I feel blessed to have worked with him. Ken Hechler actually gave me my first job in state government and that was in the Secretary of State’s Office. I was a student at WVU and I worked with the Youth in State Government Program during his administration. That experience helped shaped me into the person I am today and I am forever grateful to Ken for that opportunity. He was a great boss. I learned so much from him and that experience.

“After becoming Secretary of State, I was proud to nominate Ken for the Margaret Chase Smith American Democracy Award through the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS). In my letter I cited his lifelong dedication to advocacy for the common good, no matter how unpopular, or even dangerous, his political stances may be. Through his life, Ken was called a maverick politician, a rabble rouser, a great statesman, a troublemaker, a hero – but he could never be called a quitter,”concluded Tennant.

The secretary of state’s office noted that Hechler was the oldest living person to have ever served in the United States Congress. Hechler was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1958 and served until 1977. He served as West Virginia Secretary of State from 1985 to 2001. During his 16 years as Secretary of State, the Democrat can be credited with cracking down on election fraud and for being a principal force behind the mobilization of Secretaries of State and Attorneys General in 33 states to limit campaign spending. He was the architect of the 300-foot law on Election Day, which prohibits campaigning within 300 feet of a polling place, and initiated the Code of Fair Campaign practices.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) also issued a statement. “Gayle and I send our thoughts and prayers to Ken Hechler's family as they mourn the loss of an incredibly caring human being and a dedicated public servant. Ken was a man of his word - a fierce advocate for West Virginians who was always willing to help any person in need. Ken was a dear friend who I could always turn to for trusted advice. He was held in the highest level of trust as a public servant who will be missed by all West Virginians,” said the senator.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV3) commented on Hechler’s passing as follows:

“When Ken Hechler chose to accept a teaching job at Marshall University, he set himself on a path to become one of our state’s longest-serving and most admired public servants. He inspired generation after generation of West Virginians to follow his example and put others above self. I will treasure the memories I have of him from my days in the Legislature and offer my sympathies to his wife, Carol, and his friends. It is truly a sad day in West Virginia, but we are better off because of the work and legacy of Ken Hechler.”