WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have applauded the unanimous passage of their joint resolution declaring August 7 Purple Heart Day. Their bipartisan resolution was co-sponsored by 31 Senators. Purple Heart Day recognizes the sacrifices of those who have earned the Purple Heart Medal and is commemorated each year on the anniversary of George Washington creating the “Badge for Military Merit,” the precursor to the Purple Heart.

The resolution supports the goals and ideals of Purple Heart Day, encourages citizens to learn about the history of the Purple Heart Medal, and requests that the president issue an annual proclamation calling on the people of the U.S. to demonstrate support for Purple Heart recipients.

“True patriotism is what drives men and women every day to serve in our military, even though that service comes with great risk,” Senator Manchin said. “Our brave service members who face life and death situations deserve the most distinguished medals the United States military awards. The Purple Heart, our nation’s oldest military medal, is awarded to those service men and women who have borne the battle, sacrificing life and limb. The establishment of National Purple Heart Recognition Day on August 7th honors Purple Heart recipients and encourages our fellow Americans to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices those recipients have made for our great country.”

“There is no more powerful symbol of the sacrifices made by members of the armed services than the Purple Heart. The men and women who put themselves in harm’s way, and who carry the wounds of battle, along with the loved ones who care for them, deserve our deepest respect,” said Senator Collins. “I am delighted that the Senate unanimously passed our resolution, which recognizes the tremendous sacrifices these brave servicemembers have made to protect our country and uphold our freedoms. Just as the Purple Heart Medal has held a special meaning to its millions of recipients and family members, it also has special significance to my family. My father, Don Collins, is a World War II veteran who was wounded twice during the Battle of the Bulge in Europe. He earned two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star. It was from him that I first learned to honor and respect our veterans.”

"The Purple Heart is our National symbol of military sacrifice. It is only fitting that there should be a national day of recognition, granting the American public the opportunity to honor all Purple Heart recipients - both those who are living, and those who are no longer with us. MOPH deeply thanks Senator Susan Collins for her steadfast leadership in making National Purple Heart Recognition Day a reality,” said Hershel Gober, the National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Cosponsors of the resolution include Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jon Tester (D-MT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Thad Cochran (R-MS), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Gary Peters (D-MI), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), John Boozman (R-AR), Al Franken (D-MN), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Orin Hatch (R-UT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Inhofe (R-OK), John Thune (R-SD), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and James Risch (R-ID), Corey Booker (D-NJ), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Dean Heller (R-NV), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).