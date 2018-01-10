By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - Governor Jim Justice, buoyed by the successful passage of the road bond last fall and a recent uptick in state revenues, delivered an upbeat address to state lawmakers last week in Charleston. The Mountain State's chief executive spoke to both chambers of the West Virginia State Legislature during his second State of the State address at the Capitol, Wednesday, January 10, 2018. The speech contrasted dramatically with last year's stark warnings about the troubles West Virginia was facing unless action was taken on the then-new governor's proposals. Since last year's address, the governor switched his party allegiance from Democrat to Republican.

Speaking to a packed House chamber, Justice covered a wide array of topics, including a project of keen interest to Lincoln County. The governor referred to the Hobet proposal, announced in the closing weeks of the Tomblin Administration in late 2016. As The Lincoln Journal reports this week, a number of Lincoln County officials have expressed concern regarding what appears to be a scaling back of the access road component of the Rock Creek development at the former Hobet property. Justice reiterated, last week, that $70 million is being saved because of his administration's decision, one which appears to lean heavier on the armed services initially developing a training facility there. A former Lincoln County lawmaker, Josh Stowers, has questioned whether the change in scope is proper, given the specific language contained in bonds sold for the road upgrade in the final month of the Tomblin Administration. Despite these concerns, Justice assured lawmakers, last week, that Tomblin's "dream" would become a reality. "I can tell you Earl Ray's dream will become a reality. And that will be great," Justice told the joint session of the House of Delegates and State Senate.

The governor also spoke of the need to tackle the opioid epidemic, the promising signs in the coal sector, and the possible $83 billion investment from China. That latter prospect was unveiled during a visit to the communist nation by President Trump, last fall. The governor remained low on specifics regarding the project.