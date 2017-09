WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - United States Vice-President Mike Pence spoke to a crowd during the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 81st Business Summit, being held Tuesday through Friday at the Greenbrier Resort. Pence was welcomed by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. and U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., who also led the Pledge of Allegiance. WVU Medicine sponsored the reception Wednesday night.