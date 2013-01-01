WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, legislation supported by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), known as the Global War on Terrorism War Memorial Act, was signed into law by the President. The legislation authorizes the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, a private foundation, to begin the process of pursuing the construction of a memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The memorial will honor our men and women in uniform, the fallen servicemembers, their families, and all those who are impacted by our nation’s longest war.

“The President’s recent announcement of increased troop levels in Afghanistan is a somber reminder that there are Americans serving in harm’s way. For the thousands of Americans who perished protecting our freedom, and the million more who were wounded or fought in the global war on terror, this memorial will forever honor their sacrifice to our great country,” Senator Manchin said. “I’m proud of the work done by my colleagues in approving the first step towards building a memorial that commemorates our sons and daughters who answered the call to fight. I thank the President for seeing to it that this memorial was quickly approved. In the coming weeks, there will be much debate on the President’s plans for Afghanistan; however, there is no debate that we have the greatest military in the world and we are indebted to their service.”

“I am thrilled the President has signed into law this important legislation authorizing the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation to begin creating a place of remembrance for those who served, their loved ones, and all impacted by this war,” said Senator Ernst, a combat veteran. “I am thankful this years-long process can now begin so the veterans of this war may have the opportunity to visit the tribute to their selfless service.”

Senator Manchin's office said the authorization is the first step in a process that will culminate with the design and construction of a Global War on Terror Memorial on the National Mall without using any federal funds.

The bill, sponsored by Congressmen Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Seth Moulton (D-MA), is a companion measure to S. 926 which Manchin and Ernst introduced in April. Additionally, this legislation has received support from The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US (VFW), Iraq And Afghanistan Veterans Of America (IAVA), Wounded Warrior Project, The Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Veterans (AMVETS), American Goldstar Mothers, Student Veterans of America, The Green Beret Foundation, Team Rubicon, The Mission Continues, Team Red White and Blue, Travis Manion Foundation, Got Your Six, Warrior Expeditions, Union Veteran Council of the AFL-CIO, and Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS).