CHARLESTON - Since 2002, September has been recognized as National Voter Registration Month throughout the United States. National Voter Registration Month is a program sponsored in part by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS).

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is very pleased to announce that during the month of September county clerks registered 5,002 citizens to vote. All 55 counties registered new voters in September.

“I am very pleased regarding the partnership with our county clerks to register eligible citizens to vote,” Secretary Warner said. “Not only is it important to maintain updated voter registration files, but we must be equally diligent in our efforts to encourage eligible citizens to register to vote.”

National Voter Registration Month for 2018 was an active one for Warner and his office. More than 30 organized voter registration drives took place in communities throughout the state. Voter registration drives were hosted by numerous high schools during September.

During National Voter Registration Day on September 25th, Warner attended high school voter registration drives in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha Counties. Miss Teen International 2018 Georgia Clark and West Virginia Curator Randall Reid-Smith joined Warner. Clark is a resident of Alabama and attends college at Troy University. Her platform as Miss Teen International is civic engagement of young people throughout the country.

For more information on how to register to vote, or to check your current voter registration, go to www.GoVoteWV.com.