CHARLESTON - Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce mobile office visits to all 55 counties in March to assist business owners and entrepreneurs with filing their Annual Reports on time. One of his representatives, Lee Dean, is scheduled to visit Hamlin Town Hall today, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

There are approximately 117,000 businesses, including non-profits and charities, required to file an Annual Report. In 2018, nearly 97 percent of those businesses filed online.

“Whether the business files online or by paper, we want everyone to file on time,” Warner said. “With the help of our Field Representatives, we have another opportunity to use our resources for services that directly benefit the taxpayers.”

State law requires all entities that do business in West Virginia to file an Annual Report with the Secretary of State’s Office. That report provides information to the public about the officers and/or members of the entity as well as listing a service of process agent. Annual Reports are due by June 30th of each year.

Fines and late fee penalties are assessed for those not filing online prior to July 1st

Warner’s staff includes a five-person Field Services Team that will conduct mobile office hours for at least one day in every county during the month of March. Help will be provided to any business owner needing assistance with filing their Annual Report.

In addition to the Mobile Office Hours in March, businesses can receive help throughout the year at the WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston, or at one of the regional Business Hub offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. Businesses can also call the WVSOS Business Call Center at (304) 558-8000 for assistance over the phone.



