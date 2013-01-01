WVPA Staff Report

CHARLESTON - With the deadline to register to vote passed, and new voter identification law on the books, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner's staff is working to get residents registered and informed for the upcoming primary election.

Warner said April 17 was the last day to register to vote for West Virginia's May 8 primary election. Early voting starts April 25 and continues through May 5.

Warner said voters should also remember to bring a form of identification to the polls. As of Jan.1, 2018, voters must show a form of identification to vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day in any election, with a few exceptions. Any ID shown for voting purposes must be valid and not expired.

WVSOS Chief of State Chuck Flannery, Communications Director Mike Queen and election division officials are leading the effort to get information to the voters about registration, voter ID, early voting, other election issues and the election deadlines.

The WVSOS office is working with county clerks and other groups to get information to the public. Residents with questions can contact their local county clerk or call the WVSOS at 304-558-6000.

Flannery and Queen said the easiest way to get information about the election or voting might be visiting the WVSOS website: https://sos.wv.gov and click on the election tab: https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Pages/default.aspx

The WVSOS has been working to distribution information on the state's new voter ID law for months.

Queen said the biggest concern for the WVSOS office was ensuring no voter "is disenfranchised."

No one will be turned away at the polls, Queen said, noting there are many ways to comply with the new voter ID requirements and, in the worst case, voters can file a provisional ballot, in which case the voter's ID will be verified before the election canvass.

The WVSOS' Donald 'Deke' Kersey explained the new rules on West Virginia Press Insight, the state newspaper industry's weekly legislative video program: https://youtu.be/MyF9HVDcADM

To find information on Voter ID requirements, visit https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Documents/VOTER%20ID%20RACK%20CARD.pdf

Voters can check their registration and polling place by visiting https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/FindMyPollingPlace

WVSOS officials noted that an "inactive" status does not mean the resident can't vote, it just shows the voter has not voted in recent elections. The status will change to "active" once the resident votes in an election.