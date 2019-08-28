CHARLESTON - Year-end contributions from Appalachian Power have pumped $50,000 into food banks across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee just at the time of year when they need it most.

The donations are going to 16 food banks and feeding centers, helping them get fully stocked for the high-use winter season.

Food Banks Receiving Contributions from Appalachian Power

Feeding America NE TN $5,000

Feeding America SWVA Abingdon $5,000

Feeding America SWVA Salem $5,000

Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County $2,000

Henry County Food Pantry $1,500

Lynchburg Grows $5,000

Patrick County Food Bank $1,500

Beckley Dream Center, Inc. $1,500

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center $3,000

Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center $1,500

Five Loaves & Two Fishes $1,500

Hungry Lamb Food Initiative $1,500

Huntington City Mission $10,000

Mingo County House of Hope $3,000

Salvation Army Bluefield $1,500

Salvation Army Princeton $1,500

Total $50,000

“Food pantries provide essential access to nutritious food for families in need,” said Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam. “At Appalachian Power, we’re grateful to these organizations for the work they do in our communities, and honored to be able to support them in fighting hunger.”

In addition to Appalachian Power’s year-end contributions, two gifts from the AEP Foundation earlier this year also supported food donations. The AEP Foundation gave Mountaineer Food Bank a $25,000 grant for its program providing fresh fruits and vegetables throughout southern West Virginia. Plus, it awarded $15,000 to Kanawha Valley Senior Services in West Virginia for its meal delivery program.

